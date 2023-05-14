Man Jumps To Death from Guwahati’s Saraighat Bridge

A man is believed to have committed suicide by jumping from the Saraighat Bridge in Guwahati on Sunday.
According to reports, the person jumped from pole number 14 of the aforementioned bridge.
The city police have recovered the body with the help of SDRF personnel.
So far, the identity of the body has not been ascertained.
A month back, the Assam Police rescued a man who allegedly attempted suicide. Reportedly, the man tried to jump into the River Brahmaputra from the New Saraighat Bridge in Guwahati. However, the man was rescued after relentless efforts of the locals and the police.
The rescued person has been identified as Zakir Hussain, a resident of Hajo.
A police constable named Lankeshwar Kalita risked his life and rescued Zakir. A video of the incident went viral thereafter.