Man Killed After Being Hit by Train in Guwahati’s Azara

A man died after being hit by a train in Guwahati’s Azara on Sunday morning.

The incident was reported at the Kamakhya-Jogighopa railway line in Bongara where the deceased was trying to cross the railway track.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been established.

According to sources, the victim was crossing the railway track when the train approached, and the impact of the collision was so severe that the person died on the spot.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Palashbari police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body. The police are investigating the case and are trying to identify the deceased. It is suspected that the person may have been a local resident.

Railway accidents have become increasingly common in recent years, despite numerous measures being taken by the authorities to improve safety. Incidents like these serve as a reminder of the dangers posed by railway tracks and the importance of taking precautions while crossing them.

The police have urged the public to be cautious while crossing railway tracks and to obey all safety rules and regulations to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.

Earlier on April 5, a couple was killed on the spot after a train hit them at Banderdewa in Assam’s Lakhimpur district.

As per sources, the incident occurred when the duo were trying to cross the railway bridge at the Gabhoru Tunijan Rail Crossing at Laluk on Wednesday evening.

The train that hit the couple was identified as the Rangiya-Murkongselek express.

The local residents identified the duo as Chandrakanta Saikia (45) and Suwala Saikia (38). They were daily wage workers residing in Gabhoru Tunijan area.

The Lakhimpur Railway Police arrived at the incident spot and recovered the bodies from the tracks.