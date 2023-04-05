Assam: Husband-Wife Duo Killed After Being Hit by Moving Train

In a tragic incident, a couple was killed on the spot after a train hit them at Banderdewa in Assam’s Lakhimpur district.

As per sources, the incident occurred when the duo were trying to cross the railway bridge at the Gabhoru Tunijan Rail Crossing at Laluk on Wednesday evening.

The train that hit the couple is identified as the Rangiya-Murkongselek express.

The local residents have identified the duo as Chandrakanta Saikia (45) and Suwala Saikia (38). They were daily wage workers residing in Gabhoru Tunijan area.

Meanwhile, the Lakhimpur Railway Police arrived at the incident spot and recovered the bodies from the tracks. The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

In another instance, a railway employee died on spot after being hit by a train in Assam’s Goalpara earlier today. According to sources, the employee was posted at Dudhnoi Railway Station where the unfortunate incident occurred.

The deceased has been identified as Dipankar Gowala. The police reached the spot and recovered the body of Gowala.