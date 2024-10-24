Man Killed By Tusker In Guwahati

A man tragically lost his life after being attacked by a wild elephant in Rani, located on the outskirts of Guwahati city.
The incident, which unfolded in the Patgaon area, was captured on camera by a local resident.
The attack occurred on a busy main road, where the tusker violently charged at the man, resulting in his death at the scene. As of now, the identity of the victim has not been confirmed.
Forest officials and local police arrived at the scene soon after and recover the body. The remains were subsequently transported to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for a post-mortem examination.