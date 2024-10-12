Assam: Woman Killed, Child Injured in Elephant Attack in Goalpara

In yet another incident of human-elephant conflict, a woman was killed in a wild elephant attack in the Matia region of Goalpara district.
The attack occurred late Friday night in the Gopalpur Tilapara area, when the elephant, reportedly searching for food, entered the village and fatally assaulted the victim identified as Mumtaz Begum (44).
While Mumtaz lost her life in the brutal encounter, a child sustained injuries and was rushed to the Goalpara hospital for urgent medical care.
Authorities from the police and forest department quickly arrived at the scene to retrieve the deceased body and assess the situation.