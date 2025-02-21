Assam CM Questions FIR Validity as Rakibul Hussain Refuses Medical Examination

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has questioned the assault allegations made by Congress MP Rakibul Hussain, highlighting that the MP has refused to undergo a medical examination.

In a post on his X handle, Sarma stated that without a medical report, law enforcement cannot apply the appropriate sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Indian Penal Code) in the FIR.

The Chief Minister also urged the Congress party and the Leader of the Opposition to take note of this issue, adding a political dimension to the case. His remarks have sparked discussions about the credibility of the allegations.

Meanwhile, police continue their investigation, with legal experts emphasizing the necessity of a medical examination in cases involving assault claims.

Earlier, Rakibul Hussain had filed an FIR at Nagaon Sadar Police Station following an alleged assault in Rupahihat on Thursday. The complaint, lodged in the presence of his son Tanzil Hussain and several party workers, named 22 individuals as accused in the attack.

Later, CM Sarma, in another post on X, revealed that police have identified several individuals allegedly involved in the incident. The named individuals include:

Harun of Jamtola Haresh of Fakoli Basir of Tamulitup Kasem Ali of Kawoimari Rosidul of Kawoimari Ayub of Gunabari Lutkior of Rail Station Khaleque of Rowmari Mojibur of Gorematikhowa Jahangir of Koachgaon

The police, however, have assured that legal action will be taken as per the law.

