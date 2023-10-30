Man Missing For 3 Days Found Dead Inside ‘Sis Prosegur’ Vehicle in Guwahati

Amid the ongoing investigation on the recovery of the dead body of a transgender man, of late, the city police on Monday recovered another body near Geeta Mandir locality in Guwahati.
The deceased identified as Samaranjan Das was found dead inside a vehicle of Sis Prosegur (Cash Management Company).
As per initial reports, the said person was missing since last three days.
The family members of the deceased have also reached the site.
The body of the deceased has been sent for post mortem.
Meanwhile, in the connection to the Chandmari dead body recovery case, the city police have approached the crime branch for help.
A group of officials from the Crime Branch has arrived at Chandmari police station today.
Continuing their probe, Guwahati Police earlier on Sunday detained another suspect in connection with the recovery of the body of a transgender in the Chandmari area.
According to sources, Chandmari Police with the help of Jakhalabandha Police detained the suspect, who is a transgender. The suspect has been identified as Radha.
All suspects are currently being questioned by the police and it is expected that many explosive facts will be revealed at the end of the grilling.
On the other hand, the police have managed to trace the location of the mobile handset used by the deceased Amdadul Islam in Assam’s Sivasagar.
The city police are also in touch with the Sivasagar police.