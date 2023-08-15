Man On The Run After Stabbing Wife To Death In Guwahati

In a case of uxoricide, a man allegedly stabbed his wife to death following an argument between both of them. The incident was reported from Rani Gate near the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI) on the outskirts of Guwahati city.
The accused man, identified as Binoy Rabha, works as a vegetable vendor. On Tuesday, a heated argument erupted between the duo, and in a fit of rage, Binoy grabbed a knife and stabbed his wife multiple times, resulting in the latter’s death.
The deceased wife has been identified as Bajanti Rabha. The exact reason behind the escalation is yet to be established.
After committing the crime, the accused husband reportedly fled the scene and is currently traceless.
Azara police reached the scene after receiving information and recovered the woman’s body for post-mortem.
A manhunt has been launched to nab the culprit, police said.