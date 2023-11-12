Suspected ‘Bullet Hole’ Found in Balcony Window inside Dispur MLA Hostel!

A sensation was triggered on the first floor of the Dispur MLA Hostel after a suspected bullet hole was found in a glass window on Sunday evening.
As per reports, the suspected bullet hole was discovered on the first floor of the MLA Hostel's balcony window (made of glass).
Sources informed MLAs namely Rupjyoti Kurmi and Mrinal Saikia stay in the first floor of the MLA quarter, while, Congress MLA Rakibul Hussain, AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam live on the second floor and MLA and Leader of Opposition of the Assam Legislative Assembly Debabrata Saikia, BJP MLA Dipayan Chakraborty stay at the third floor.
It is not yet known who committed the crime.
Meanwhile, top officials of the Assam Police have already reached the spot and began a probe into the incident.