Man Stabs & Burns Wife Alive in Guwahati's Dakhingaon, Arrested

A brutal murder shook Guwahati’s Dakhingaon late Monday night amid Durga Puja festivities after a man allegedly set his wife on fire after stabbing her multiple times.

As per reports, the accused, identified as Kundan Hari, first attacked his wife, Anuradha Devi, with a sharp object before opening a gas cylinder pipe and setting her ablaze inside their residence. The horrific act, which took place around 1 AM at Hasib Path, left the woman’s body half-charred.

Sources said that the accused committed the crime after his wife refused to give him money for alcohol. Neighbours alerted the authorities after noticing smoke and screams from the house. Police personnel from Hatigaon Police Station rushed to the spot and apprehended Hari.

Following the arrival of police, the half-burnt body of Anuradha Devi was sent to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, the accused reportedly admitted to the crime, citing his wife’s refusal to provide money as the trigger.

Hatigaon police have launched a detailed investigation into the gruesome incident, which has sparked outrage in the locality.

