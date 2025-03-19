Man Stages Own Abduction in Guwahati After Misappropriating Finance-Related Funds; BJP Link Surfaces

In a dramatic turn of events, a man from Morigaon, identified as Ekramul Hussain Choudhury, allegedly staged his own abduction in Guwahati after misappropriating finance-related funds. Reports suggest that Choudhury had collected money from multiple individuals for finance-related transactions but failed to deposit the amount with the respective institutions for an extended period.

On Tuesday, when he arrived in Guwahati, agents of the finance firms confronted and detained him. He later assured them that he would return ₹4.5 lakh, with his wife expected to bring the money. However, instead of making the payment, his wife lodged an abduction complaint at Dispur Police Station.

Acting on the complaint, Dispur Police detained three individuals and seized two vehicles used in the alleged abduction.

Ekramul Hussain Choudhury’s Statement

Speaking to the media, Choudhury claimed that around 10-12 youths intercepted his vehicle at 6:30 PM on Tuesday and forcibly took him in a Scorpio and a Nexon. He stated that he had come to Guwahati to purchase a car but was taken to multiple locations before being held at Garbhanga. His abductors allegedly forced him to call his wife and demand ₹6 lakh for his release. Instead of complying, his wife approached Morigaon Police, who alerted city police. Hatigaon Police, along with his wife, launched a search operation, leading to the arrest of three suspects. The remaining abductors reportedly fled, leaving Choudhury near Dispur Police Station.

Choudhury further alleged that one of the abductors, identified as Vijay Singh, was someone he had previously worked with in financial dealings. However, he claimed to have severed ties with Singh in 2022. He also alleged that the abductors posed as Dispur Police officers.

Political Angle Emerges

In a fresh twist, investigations revealed that one of the vehicles used in the alleged abduction bore a BJP flag. Reports indicate that the vehicle belongs to the husband of BJP worker Masuma Begum, who had recently joined the party from AAP. Her husband is also reportedly an active BJP functionary.

Police are continuing their investigation into the case.

