Mother and Lover Arrested for Murder of Missing Child in Guwahati’s Basistha

In a shocking and gruesome turn of events, the Basistha Police in Guwahati have arrested the mother of a missing child and her lover for the child’s brutal murder, whose dismembered body was recovered from a trolley bag near the Forest Department office.

The victim, identified as Mrinmoy Barman, had been reported missing earlier. After hours of investigation and interrogation, the police have taken the child’s mother, Dipali Rajbongshi, and her partner, Jyotimoy Haloi, into custody. Both have confessed to murdering the child, according to police sources.

The chilling discovery was made when a local scavenger spotted a black trolley bag abandoned near the road connecting Basistha to Indira Nagar and noticed human legs protruding from it. The area, which lacks proper street lighting and surveillance, is notorious for being poorly monitored despite the presence of government offices nearby.

Dipali, who works at a clinic, had earlier pretended that her son had gone missing and even filed a missing person’s report. However, during questioning, her statements raised suspicions. It has now emerged that she had filed for divorce from her husband, Bikash Barman, two months ago and was in a relationship with Jyotimoy Haloi, a temporary peon at the Accountant General’s (AG) office.

The child’s schoolbag has also been recovered from the crime scene. Both accused were brought to the spot by police for crime scene reconstruction. The magistrate arrived at the location and conducted an on-site examination of the recovered remains.

Dipali Rajbongshi is currently being held at Basistha Police Station, while a detailed investigation is underway. The police are preparing to send the recovered body parts for forensic analysis to conclusively establish the identity of the child.

The murder has sent shockwaves across the city, with residents demanding stronger law enforcement and surveillance in the dark and isolated stretches of the city that have become breeding grounds for such heinous crimes.

