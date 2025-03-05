Man Succumbs to Injuries in Guwahati; Son Alleges Murder

A tragic incident unfolded in Guwahati’s Pandu area on Wednesday as a man identified as Raju Dey succumbed to severe injuries at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). His son, Rajdeep Dey, has lodged an FIR at Jalukbari Police Station, alleging that his father was murdered by a man named Amulya Rajbonshi.

According to the FIR, Rajdeep received a phone call around 10:30 AM from Krishna Saha, a local canteen owner, who informed him that his father was found injured and unconscious near a grocery shop owned by one Hem Thakuria. Saha took the injured man to Boripara Hospital, from where he was referred to GMCH due to the severity of his condition.

Upon reaching GMCH at 11:20 AM, Rajdeep found his father bleeding profusely from the nose. In his final words, the victim allegedly named Amulya Rajbonshi as his attacker. Despite medical efforts, Raju Dey was declared dead between 11:55 AM and 12:05 PM.

A CT scan report revealed severe head injuries, including a crescent-shaped extra-axial blood collection, multiple fractures in the skull, and a midline shift in the brain, suggesting significant trauma. The findings further confirmed acute subdural hemorrhage, scalp lacerations, and extensive internal bleeding.

Rajdeep Dey has urged the police to take immediate legal action against the accused, seeking justice for his father’s death. The police are expected to initiate an investigation into the matter.

