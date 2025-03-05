Truck Driver Brutally Murdered in Guwahati's Barsapara, Body Dumped on Roadside

A brutal murder has sent shockwaves through Barsapara in Guwahati after the body of a young truck driver was found on the roadside early this morning.

The victim, identified as Deepak Das from Goalpara, was allegedly bludgeoned to death with stones before being abandoned. His body bore multiple injuries, with blood oozing from several wounds.

Das, who previously lived with his brother Monu Das, had been residing alone in recent times, sometimes in rented accommodations and at times on the streets.

Locals discovered his lifeless body and immediately alerted the police.

Preliminary investigations suggest he had conflicts with multiple individuals, raising suspicions of a targeted attack.

A fellow truck driver confirmed Das was involved in several disputes.

Police suspect he was fatally beaten with stones, and a probe is underway to identify those responsible.

