Man Trampled To Death By Wild Tusker In Guwahati

Sources said that the man came up against a herd of wild elephants that had strayed out of the forest near Gorbhanga forest, presumably in search of food.

The victim man, identified as one Dwipen Tumung, was then attacked and trampled to death by one of the elephants.

Following the incident, the body of the deceased was sent to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem.

Last month, a 45-year-old man was tragically killed after being attacked by a herd of elephants in Assam’s Hojai district.

The deceased, identified as one Sareth Samse, was confronted by a herd of elephants while he was on his way towards Baithalangso in West Karbi Anglong district on his bike.

Sareth, upon seeing the herd, got nervous and halted his bike. He was then charged and trampled by a tusker before he could flee the area.

During the ordeal, Sareth sustained serious injuries but was still breathing. He was spotted by locals and was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The deceased was employed at the Karbi Langpi Hydro Electric Project, sources informed.