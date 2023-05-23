SP Anand Mishra’s 1st Op in Lakhimpur, Arrests 3 Fake Gold Smugglers

Hours after taking charge, Lakhimpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Anand Mishra carried out his first operation in the district of Assam to tackle the menace of fake gold and currency notes and arrested three miscreants on Tuesday in connection with fake gold smuggling.
A team of police led by SP Anand Mishra carried out an operation at Balikata and Haripur and arrested the three smugglers. The accused have been identified as Saddam Hussain, Sariful Islam and Gulzar Hussain, sources informed.
For several days, the accused were involved in illegal business of fake gold smuggling in the state.
On Monday, Anand Mishra introduced a dedicated helpline number, 6000815799, aiming to empower individuals to report incidents related to fraudulent activities and help identify those involved in such crimes.
Mishra vowed to work relentlessly against all forms of anti-social and illegal activities, particularly targeting fake currency and fake gold.