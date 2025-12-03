Manas Robin Celebrates 49th Birthday at Zubeen Garg’s Memorial Site With Tribute

On the occasion of his 49th birthday, singer Manas Robin paid a heartfelt visit to the memorial site of Assames's heartthrobe and one of his associate late Zubeen Garg in Sonapur.

At the cremation site, Manas Robin performed a ceremonial ritual, lighting diya and offering prayers at Zubeen’s samadhi, seeking blessings from the artist.

The celebration was made even more special with the presence of singer Ajay Phukan, who joined Robin in paying tribute to Zubeen.

Together, they were accompanied by local musicians who performed the popular song Mayabini, adding a musical dimension to the homage.

Fans and fellow artists gathered at the memorial to witness the tribute.

.Earlier, Manas Robin crafted a special tribute song in memory of his close friend and Assamese music legend, Zubeen Garg. The song -- titled “Ganor Zubeen, Pranor Zubeen” which he released on Zubeen's birthday.

