Manas Robin to Release Tribute Song for Zubeen Garg’s 53rd Birthday on Nov 17 Midnight

In a deeply emotional gesture, celebrated music director and singer Manas Robin is crafting a special tribute song in memory of his close friend and Assamese music legend, Zubeen Garg. The song -- titled “Ganor Zubeen, Pranor Zubeen” -- will be released at midnight on November 17, coinciding with what would have been Zubeen’s 53rd birthday.

Robin, who shared decades of creative partnership with the late singer, said the project has been one of the most challenging tasks he has faced. “We have done so much together. Completing this song without him has been incredibly painful. But we must keep Zubeen Garg alive in our hearts, always,” he said.

The recording of the tribute is currently in progress at Rajgarh Orange Studio. Alongside Manas Robin, several noted vocalists from Assam are contributing their voices to the track, making it a collective homage to one of the region’s most beloved musical icons.

