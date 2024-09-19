Trends Announces 'Amar Puja, Amar Trends' Talent Competition for Durga Puja

In celebration of Sharadiya Durga Puja, Trends is hosting a talent competition titled "Amar Puja, Amar Trends." The competition will feature categories such as dance, singing, acting, and instrumental performances. Participants can register by visiting the nearest Trends store.
Winners will receive certificates and attractive prizes, with the top performer earning the opportunity to participate in the Elimination Round. Auditions will be held in various locations including Nalbari, Nagaon, Bishwanath Chariali, Tinsukia, Moran, Sivasagar, Rangia, Pathshala, Dudhnoi, Bongaigaon, Mangaldoi, and Chhaygaon.