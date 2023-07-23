Manipur Girl Found Hanging In Guwahati; Family Cries Foul

A young woman from Manipur was found dead in Guwahati under mysterious circumstances, reports emerged on Sunday.
According to the initial reports, the woman was found hanging with a noose around her neck at her rental space in the Rupnagar locality of Guwahati.
As per officials, the deceased woman was identified as one Rebika Thaodam, originally from Manipur, but living in Guwahati on rent.
Meanwhile, the family of the deceased has filed a complaint against one Rohit Saikia, who is thought to have been in a relationship with Rebika Thaodam.
Officials informed that during preliminary investigations into the matter, they found out that the two were in a romantic relationship for the past one-and-a-half years.
In the meantime, Bhangagarh Police took the accused Rohit Saikia into detention and are currently keeping investigations into the incident ongoing.