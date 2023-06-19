Woman Falls Off Building In Guwahati; Dead

In a deeply distressing incident that took place on Monday evening, a 53-year-old woman tragically lost her life after falling from the 5th floor of Shakti Enclave in Guwahati’s Manik Nagar in Assam.
The deceased has been identified as Krishna Saikia.
The incident occurred in the city, shaking the locals of the community.
According to sources, Krishna Saikia, hailing from Assam's Tinsukia, had been battling depression for an extended period of time.
This incident serves as a solemn reminder of the pressing need to address mental health concerns and provide support to those in distress.