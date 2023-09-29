Three Arrested With Cocaine In Guwahati

In a recent drug bust operation in Guwahati, the Narcotics Department has apprehended three individuals with cocaine.
The arrested individuals have been identified as DJ Dean and DJ Bedanta.
According to sources, alongside the two individuals, a woman was also arrested. The operation led to the seizure of a significant quantity of cocaine.
Authorities are investigating the case further to uncover the extent of the drug-related activities and any potential connections. The arrests emphasize ongoing efforts to combat drug-related issues in the region and maintain public safety. Legal proceedings are expected to follow as the investigation progresses.
Earlier today, the Gujarat Police seized 80 kg of cocaine worth Rs 800 crores in Kutch, reports said.
As per sources, the cocaine was dumped on the banks of Mithi Rohar village in Kutch.
According to information, the police while conducting a patrol at the coast recovered 80 packets of cocaine, each weighing a kilogram. The police suspect that the smugglers dumped the contraband out of fear of getting caught.
Kutch East Superintendent of Police Sagar Bagmar confirming the new modus operandi of international drug mafias said that they don’t directly hand over the consignment to the local receivers but abandon the stock at isolated places.