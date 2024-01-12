Mansukh Mandaviya Inaugurates NIPER in Guwahati; Dedicates Health Infra in Northeast

“If we talk about health services, by developing institutions like RIMS, RIPANS, NEIGRIHMS and AIIMS Guwahati, opportunities for education, health and employment are being created here, for which earlier people used to migrate from these areas," he added.

Shri Bhagwanth Khuba, Minister of State, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers & New and Renewable Energy; Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister, Assam; Prof. Manik Saha, Chief Minister, Tripura; Shri Keshab Mahanta, Health Minister, Assam; Smt. Lalrinpuii, Health Minister, Mizoram were among the dignitaries present on the occasion.