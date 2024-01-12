Mansukh Mandaviya Inaugurates NIPER in Guwahati; Dedicates Health Infra in Northeast

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya virtually inaugurated the permanent campus of the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) in Assam's Guwahati on Friday.
Mandaviya also laid the foundation stone of NIPER Hyderabad and NIPER Raebareli.
In a significant boost to healthcare infrastructure in the Northeast, Dr Mandaviya dedicated five new facilities in the Regional Institute of Paramedical and Nursing Science (RIPANS) in Mizoram's Aizawl today.
Further, he also laid the foundation stone for over 80 units of health infrastructure in the northeastern states including under the Pradhan Mantri – Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) and the National Health Mission (NHM).
Expressing his elation at the inauguration and foundation stone laying of three NIPERs, Dr Mandaviya said, “As per the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, NIPERs are on the path of making a self-reliant India in the pharmaceutical and MedTech sector by becoming a bridge connecting knowledge, education, research, and business."
He further stated that the NIPER has become a big name in the field of technical and higher education across the nation with about 8,000 students having graduated and becoming successful in the professional field.
Speaking about NIPER Guwahati, the Union Health Minister said that it is spread across many buildings, including around 10 centers of excellence on about 60 acres of land, with a total project cost of Rs. 157 crores and stands as a testament to the government’s unwavering dedication to a progressive Northeast and unified nation.
Dr Mandaviya noted that there was a lack of education, health, connectivity and employment in the Northeast. He said that the Union government has continuously worked on all these aspects.
“If we talk about health services, by developing institutions like RIMS, RIPANS, NEIGRIHMS and AIIMS Guwahati, opportunities for education, health and employment are being created here, for which earlier people used to migrate from these areas," he added.
Shri Bhagwanth Khuba, Minister of State, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers & New and Renewable Energy; Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister, Assam; Prof. Manik Saha, Chief Minister, Tripura; Shri Keshab Mahanta, Health Minister, Assam; Smt. Lalrinpuii, Health Minister, Mizoram were among the dignitaries present on the occasion.