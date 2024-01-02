Mansukh Mandaviya Lays Foundation Stone for NCDC Regional Branch in Assam

Along with this, the Union health minister also laid the foundation stones of six other state branches in Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal and Mizoram; and BSL-3 labs in Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand virtually at the NCDC in New Delhi.

Apart from this, Mandaviya also inaugurated a temporary NCDC Regional branch in Bhopal. These new NCDC branches and BSL-3 labs will strengthen the country’s capacity for Pandemic preparedness and disease surveillance with One Health approach. He also dedicated the auditorium and Library block as a part of Upgraded NCDC, Delhi to the nation and released several technical documents.