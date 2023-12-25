Married Assam Woman Found Dead, Family Accuses In-Laws Of Murder

In a shocking case, a married woman fell victim to a vicious murder plot in Assam's Dakhingaon, reports on Monday claimed.
According to preliminary reports, the deceased woman was identified as Kabita Kalita Talukdar. The incident took place at Balijan in the Dakhingaon locality. The family members of the deceased woman have alleged that internal disputes within her in-laws' family led to the death of their daughter.
The family of the deceased further mentioned that she had been suffering at her in-laws for a long time and such quarrels were a common occurrence.
According to the information received, the woman was found dead on her bed last night. The family members of the deceased woman have accused the husband Himan Kalita of murder.
It has come to the fore that the deceased woman was a resident of Guwahati's Ganeshguri region. The local police have also found injury marks on his body pointing towards a possible scuffle.
Hatigaon Police has reached the scene of the crime and opened an investigation into the matter. Further details are awaited.