Married Couple Arrested In Guwahati For Alleged Drug Peddling

A married couple was arrested for allegedly attempting to peddle drugs in Guwahati's Jalukbari area on Monday night.
According to information, the husband-wife duo was apprehended by a team of Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Assam police during a routine check late Monday night.
The arrestees have been identified as Saddam Hussain and his wife Qarisan Nesa. Upon frisking, the police seized 14 containers of illicit drugs from their possession. The police also confiscated their motorcycle.
Further investigation is on.
Earlier this month, the Special Task Force (STF) Assam arrested a married couple at Khanapara under Dispur PS Jurisdiction and seized 25 numbers of vials containing suspected heroin weighing 35.5 grams from their possession.
Based on input, a raid was conducted at Khanapara and accordingly the two habitual drug peddlers were apprehended.
The STF Assam also recovered cash Rs 9,200, three numbers of mobile phones, one lighter and one headphone during the raid.
The arrested persons have been identified as Krishna Nath(28) son of Lt. Pradip Nath and Bani Nath(28) wife of Krishna Nath.
Both of them are residents of Khanapara, Bhagavatpur, PS: Dispur, Guwahati, Kamrup (M).