Assam Police Busts Major Drug Peddling Network In State

In the ongoing war against drugs, The Assam Police on Tuesday busted a major drug peddling racket, arrested three persons and seized contraband from their possession at Moirabari in Morigaon district of the state.
The three arrested individuals were identified as Sirajul Islam, Siraj Ali and Mustafa Alam. The police recovered 15 containers filled with the narcotic substance from the drug peddlers. Two mobile phones and Rs 13,500 in cash were also recovered.
In another similar case reported from Moran Town in the Dibrugarh district, Assam Police continuing its crackdown against drug peddlers arrested two smugglers.
The two arrested were identified as Jitul Das and Ankur Gogoi. The police seized 23.62 grams of heroin from their possession.
In the latest round of report, the city crime branch of Guwahati police arrested 5 drug peddlers from Hatigaon area of the city on Tuesday night in an operation carried out jointly by the Hatigaon and Basistha Police.
The arrested drug traffickers were identified as Mohidul Islam, Nizamuddin and Nuruza Begum while the identity of the other two individuals is yet to be revealed.
During the search, the cops recovered 20 boxes of soap cases of heroin and 27 packets of drugs. The Assam police to carry its fight against the illegal substance.