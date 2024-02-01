Martyred CRPF Jawan's Mortal Remains Reach Guwahati; Last Tributes Paid

Reportedly, three CRPF personnel were killed in the Maoist attack that took place along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region. In the attack, along with the three jawans who were reported dead, 14 others sustained grievous injuries, reports said.

The other two deceased jawans are constables Deven C and Pawan Kumar from CoBRA 201.