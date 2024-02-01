Martyred CRPF Jawan's Mortal Remains Reach Guwahati; Last Tributes Paid

The mortal remains of the deceased jawan from Assam's Chirang who was martyred in the Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh arrived in Guwahati on Thursday.
As per reports, the jawan's body reached the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI) in Guwahati from the Chennai airport early this morning.
The deceased jawan from Chirang identified as Constable Lambdhar Sinha was one among the three killed in the deadly attack in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.
The Assam Police force paid rich tributes to honour the deceased jawan and laid wreaths on the mortal remains. Pramod Boro, the CEM of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) who was also present at the wreath-laying ceremony paid last respect to the mortal remains of the jawan.
Taking to platform 'X', Pramod Boro wrote, "With a heavy heart, laid a wreath to honour the mortal remains of CRPF Commando Lombodor Singh, who gave the supreme sacrifice while battling Naxals in Chhattisgarh. I, along with the entire @crpfindia family, stand with his bereaved family in this tragic hour. May Almighty grant eternal peace to the soul of this valiant son of Assam. Om Shanti."
The body of Lambdhar Sinha has been taken to his home town in Chirang where the last rites will be performed later today, reports said.
Reportedly, three CRPF personnel were killed in the Maoist attack that took place along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region. In the attack, along with the three jawans who were reported dead, 14 others sustained grievous injuries, reports said.
The other two deceased jawans are constables Deven C and Pawan Kumar from CoBRA 201.