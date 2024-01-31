Assam Jawan Among 3 CRPF Personnel Martyred in Chhattisgarh Maoist Attack

As many as three jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were martyred in a deadly attack by Maoists in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. Among the deceased was a jawan from Assam's Chirang, it has now been revealed.
The deceased jawan from Chirang has been identified as Constable Lambdhar Sinha from CRPF Battalion 150. He was a resident of Bhatipara village of Chirang.
The other two victims are constables Deven C and Pawan Kumar from CoBRA 201, reports added.
The Maoist attack took place along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region. In the attack, along with the three jawans who were reported dead, 14 others sustained grievous injuries, reports said.
This event occurred hours after a new security camp was created in Tekulagudem village of Sukma district. On Republic Day, the Indian Tricolour was raised for the first time in the Sukma-Bijapur area.
Maoists took advantage of the forest cover and opened fire on the personnel in the Jonaguda-Aliguda area while a joint team of the CoBRA, the Special Task Force (STF), and the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was conducting anti-Naxal operations after setting up the new camp.
The security personnel returned fire, prompting the Maoists to flee and seek shelter in the forest. The 14 other injured personnel were transported to Raipur for treatment.