Mass Rally to be Held on April 9 in Guwahati: Bhupen Borah

As many as ten political parties will take part in a mass rally to be organised on April 9 in Guwahati. This was informed by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhupen Borah on Friday.

The opposition political parties held an important meeting at Hotel Lily in Guwahati chaired by Bhupen Borah today evening.

Bharat Narah, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, Jagdeep Bhuyan, Akhil Gogoi, Manuranjan Talukdar, Ajit Bhuyan among several others.

The meeting was held under the leadership of ten political parties except Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress (TMC) and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) who were not invited.

The leaders assembled to discuss the present political aspects of the state.

After the three-hour meeting, Bhupen Borah held a press conference where he said, “A mass rally will be held on April 9 in Guwahati. Several central and grassroots workers belonging to ten political parties will join the rally.

Meanwhile, several important resolutions were adopted in the meeting and agreed upon a number of crucial decisions to fight together against BJP.

The attendees of the meeting supported Congress’ decision to exclude AIUDF from the meeting.