Bhupen Bora Doesn’t Know Political Calculation: Pijush Hazarika

Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika took a jibe on Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhupen Bora and stated that he doesn’t know political calculation.

Pijush Hazarika said, “Bhupen Bora doesn’t know mathematical calculation. So he cannot win in any election. He has made many predictions regarding election results, but has he won or has his predictions come true? He has been losing since the last three years.”

Hazarika asserted that the BJP will win in 12 seats in Lok Sabha elections and that the Congress cannot win a single seat.

Meanwhile, commenting on the dog meat row, Hazarika stated that a case has been registered and the police will take necessary action.

Pijush Hazarika’s comments come amid disrupted proceedings on the first day of the budget session of the Assam legislative assembly on Friday.

Hazarika said that earlier through a tweet he had condemned Maharashtra MLA Bachchu Kadu’s bizarre statement on sending all stray dogs from the state to Assam for consumption in a bid to control their population.

“The police will do the necessary in regard to the incident as a case has been registered already. I haven’t seen Congress filing a case against the issue. There is no use of the party sitting in any kind of meetings,” the minister said.

Congress MLAs Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Rokibul Hussain along with Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi disrupted proceedings on the first day of the budget session of Assam Legislative Assembly.

As per reports, the trio led the disruptions as newly appointed Governor of the state, Gulab Chand Kataria initiated proceedings of the budget session with his address to the house.

As a result of the disruptions, the Governor’s speech ahead of the budget session was cut short to only 17 minutes. However, the trio put forward valid arguments while disrupting proceedings of the budget session.

It may be noted that Maharashtra MLA Bacchu Kadu had suggested during Maharashtra assembly session proceedings that street dogs from the state be sent to Assam as people here consumed them. This would help tackle the rising population of street dogs there, according to Kadu.

However, the matter was not taken up seriously by the Assam government with suggestions rife of their close ties with the government in Maharashtra being the reason behind it.

On the other hand, AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam, who left the assembly after heated arguments on the dog meat row, stated, “We have appealed the assembly speaker to register a suo moto case against Maharashtra MLA Bachchu Kadu. But our voice was not heard by the speaker. We also demand that Bachchu Kadu should be made to apologize before the Assam assembly.”

“If the Assam chief minister has courage, he should take action against the Bachchu, who has many cases lodged across various police stations,” Rafiqul Islam added.