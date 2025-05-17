Massive Blaze Guts Warehouse Near Deepor Beel in Guwahati

A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in Pamohi, near Deepor Beel, late on Friday night, reducing goods worth several crores of rupees to ashes. The warehouse was reportedly used to store VIP-brand bags.

According to reports, the fire began around midnight and continued to rage for several hours. At least 22 fire tenders were pressed into service as the flames quickly engulfed the entire structure.

Despite sustained efforts by the fire and emergency services, the fire could only be brought under control around 10 AM on Saturday. However, even after the main blaze was doused, parts of the warehouse continued to smoulder.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire was likely caused by an electrical short circuit. No casualties have been reported so far, but the extent of property damage is estimated to be in the range of several crores.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause and evaluate the total losses.

