Massive Fire at Timber Warehouse in Guwahati's Dhirenpara

A massive fire broke out near Dhirenpara in Guwahati city on Tuesday night, engulfing a timber warehouse in flames.

Advertisment

The raging fire spread rapidly, covering a vast area with towering flames. Goods worth crores were destroyed in the inferno, sources informed.

Fire tenders arrived at the scene shortly after receiving the alert and launched an intense operation to douse the flames. Local residents also joined efforts to contain the fire, preventing it from spreading further.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

Also Read: Assam: Massive Forest Fire Engulfs Cachar’s Bhuban Hills Amid Pilgrimage