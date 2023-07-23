Massive Crackdown on Drunk Driving In Guwahati

In a resolute move against drunk driving, the Assam Police launched a rigorous operation resulting in over 50 drunk drivers being fined in Guwahati.
The operation was initiated under the guidance of DCP Surjeet Singh Panesar. The intensive drive also targeted vehicles with black-tinted windows.
A substantial police team carried out the raid in front of Janata Bhawan, displaying a strong stance against reckless driving practices.
The operation aims to ensure road safety and curb the menace of drunk driving in the city. With strict enforcement measures in place, the police are sending a clear message of zero tolerance towards such violations.