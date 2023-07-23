Guwahati News

Massive Crackdown on Drunk Driving In Guwahati

The operation was initiated under the guidance of DCP Surjeet Singh Panesar.
Massive Crackdown on Drunk Driving In Guwahati
Massive Crackdown on Drunk Driving In GuwahatiREPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Time

In a resolute move against drunk driving, the Assam Police launched a rigorous operation resulting in over 50 drunk drivers being fined in Guwahati.

The operation was initiated under the guidance of DCP Surjeet Singh Panesar. The intensive drive also targeted vehicles with black-tinted windows.

A substantial police team carried out the raid in front of Janata Bhawan, displaying a strong stance against reckless driving practices.

The operation aims to ensure road safety and curb the menace of drunk driving in the city. With strict enforcement measures in place, the police are sending a clear message of zero tolerance towards such violations.

Massive Crackdown on Drunk Driving In Guwahati
Guwahati: Drunk Ambulance Driver Caught In Transport Dept Drive
Guwahati police
drunk driving

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/massive-crackdown-on-drunk-driving-in-guwahati
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com