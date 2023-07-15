Massive Cyber Fraud Racket Busted In Guwahati; 3 Held

In a major operation, Guwahati city police on Friday night busted a massive cyber fraud racket, seizing a large amount of objectionable items and arresting three individuals in connection to it.
Acting on intelligence inputs from the Crime Branch, Dispur police raided Builtwell Apartment situated at Kalyanpur, near Jama Masjid.
During search, the police recovered – Airtel SIM Cards (58 nos), Jio SIM cards (3 nos), Idea SIM card (107 nos), Vodafone (634 nos), 12 different set of mobile phones, two laptops, two memory cards (32 GB and 8 GB), ATM cards (10 nos), Stamp of different colleges from Bihar, Bangalore, Assam (5 nos), Gpay UPI scanners (239 nos).
The arrested fraudsters have been identified as Sheikhuddin (24), Inzamamul Islam (26), and Wakibul Islam (23). Sheikhuddin and Inzamamul hail from Morigaon, while Wakibul is a resident of South Salmara-Mankachar district.
According to the police, their main objective was to seek/avail loans from various online loan providing merchants using forged documents. They mostly sought and availed student loans by creating fake documents.
College stamps, a printer, photo Papers, college marksheet and documents of different colleges were also seized from their possession, police said.
Further, the police informed that the accused persons obtained SIM cards of various service providers and thereby create bank accounts virtually and in some cases, physically too. They provided to forged documents to banks, which are made by them.
Meanwhile, a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the trio. An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.