Assam: Bongaigaon Locals On Edge as River Erosion Swallows Homes, Land

In addition to floods, locals of Basbari area in Assam’s Bongaigaon district are now fighting yet another natural phenomenon – massive river erosions.
As per reports, nearly 30-40 families have become homeless after the Aie River swallowed their homes and lands in recent times. The river swallowed a large market area, 40 houses, one temple, one Mosque and several bighas of agricultural lands.
Due to massive river erosion, many villagers were forced to leave the Basbari area and move to other locations.
Naruttam Mazumdar, a resident of the Basbari area said that the people in the area have been facing massive problems since the last two years.
"Around 30-40 families have lost their homes due to river erosion and many of them left this area. My house is also located nearby the river. I am also now fearing that, the river will swallow my house and due to this reason, I am now destroying my house. Where, we will go, where we will live. Maximum villagers of this area are labourers and few villagers are engaged in small business," he said.
Another resident, Saddam Hussain, said, "More than 30 houses were submerged due to river erosion. Earlier, the river swallowed the temple, mosque of this area and many bighas of agricultural land. People of this area are now living in fear.”
Locals did say that the government has taken up measures to stop river erosion, but the soil erosion is still continuing.
Following incessant rainfall on Friday, Chirang and Bongaigaon districts were inundated after a substantial increase in the water level of the Brahmaputra river.
On Thursday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had raised a flood alert, saying that neighboring state of Bhutan would be releasing excess water from Kurichu Dam.
The Assam government alerted district administrations to remain vigilant to whether Beki and Manas rivers were flowing above the danger mark.
"The Royal Government of Bhutan informed us that tonight there will be an excess release of water from the Kurichu Dam. We have alerted our district administrations to remain vigilant and assist people in every possible way in case the Beki and Manas rivers breach the danger mark," CM Sarma tweeted.