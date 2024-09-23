Massive Fire Breaks Out in Guwahati Near Bagheswari Temple

A significant fire erupted this morning in Guwahati, near the Bagheswari Temple in Sarumotoria locality on Monday morning.
The fire tenders are actively working to douse the flames.
The situation has been further complicated by several cylinder explosions amidst the blaze, raising concerns about safety in the area.
The fire and emergency services personnel are on the scene to manage the situation and ensure public safety.
Last Wednesday, a series of cylinder explosions triggered a major fire in Guwahati's Kalapahar area.
The blasts, originating from cooking cylinders at a residence situated at Gopinath Nagar, caused a large-scale inferno that engulfed the building and also spread to a nearby mosque.