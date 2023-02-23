Massive Fire Breaks Out in Guwahati’s Hatigaon, Dousing Operation Underway

A major fire breaks out at Guwahati’s Hatigaon Chariali locality resulting in charring of several residences on Thursday night.

The exact cause of the fire incident has not been ascertained yet.

According to sources, no casualties were reported in the incident; however, properties worth several crores are believed to have been damaged in the fire.

Meanwhile, fire tenders have reached the spot and the operation douse to the flames is underway.

Two days back, a major fire broke out in Assam’s Dibrugarh. According to initial reports, at least one residence has been gutted in the flames so far.

The major fire is reported to have broken out in the backyard of Kendriya Vidyalaya Dibrugarh in the vicinity of the Dibrugarh deputy commissioner’s residence in Chowkidingee.

The massive fire has so far engulfed the residence of Dinesh Kumar in the Chowkidingee area of Dibrugarh city.