Dibrugarh: Fire Breaks Out, 1 House Gutted

A major fire broke out in Assam’s Dibrugarh on Tuesday. According to initial reports, at least one residence has been gutted in the flames so far.

The major fire is reported to have broken out in the backyard of Kendriya Vidyalaya Dibrugarh in the vicinity of the Dibrugarh deputy commissioner’s residence in Chowkidingee.

The massive fire has so far engulfed the residence of Dinesh Kumar in the Chowkidingee area of Dibrugarh city.

Meanwhile, the reason behind the major fire was not known immediately. Several fire tenders were rushed to the scene of the fire behind Dibrugarh Kendriya Vidyalaya. Reports mentioned that they are struggling to bring the flames under control.

Moreover, several reports also claimed that at least two cylinder explosions were heard in the fire that helped fan the flames.

Further details in the matter are awaited.

It may be noted that last night, a massive fire broke out in the Ganesh Nagar area of Bamunimaidan in Guwahati.

As per reports, the fire broke out from earthen lamps which were lit in a nearby temple. The residence of Robin Chowdhury was burnt down in the fire. Property worth lakhs was also gutted in the incident.