Massive Fire Ravages Shops in Guwahati’s Dharapur Amid Heavy Rain

Amid heavy downpour, a massive fire engulfed several shops in Guwahati city's Dharapur locality at night. The fire broke out at Dharapur Chariali under circumstances that are still under investigation.
Numerous shops were gutted, resulting in the destruction of valuables and merchandise. Local residents spotted the blaze and promptly alerted the fire department and Azara police, who arrived swiftly to combat the flames. Two fire tenders, assisted by Azara police and local volunteers, successfully extinguished the fire.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
However, the affected shop owners, including Mantu Kalita whose shop suffered the most damage, have called for a thorough investigation into the incident to ascertain the cause of the blaze.