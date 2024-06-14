Massive Fire Destroys Digboi Residence, Pet Dog Perishes in Blaze

A massive fire broke out in the Itavata area of Digboi late last night, completely gutting the residence of an Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) official Surabhi Kar Khound. The fire started around 2:30 a.m., reportedly triggered by an electrical short circuit.
Fire tenders from Digboi IOCL, Margherita, and Tinsukia responded to the emergency and successfully doused the flames. Despite their efforts, the fire resulted in significant damage, with many lakhs worth of valuable goods destroyed. Tragically, a pet dog perished in the blaze.
The fire fighters are investigating the incident, emphasizing the need for stringent fire safety measures to prevent such devastating occurrences in the future.