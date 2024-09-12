Massive Investment Fraud in Guwahati: Crores Siphoned by Cooperative Society

One victim, who approached the society's founder, Jiten Deka, for repayment, received no response. The victim shared her experience: “On December 12, 2023, my policy matured. Indrani (the director) told me she would pay in two installments, but after some months, she became rude and asked why I was concerned, claiming my money wasn't running away. Many customers have lodged complaints about her behavior. We need our money, and if necessary, Indrani should sell her two kidneys or land to repay us.”