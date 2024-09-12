Massive Investment Fraud in Guwahati: Crores Siphoned by Cooperative Society

Amid rising concerns over online trading scams, an investment fraud has surfaced in Azara, Guwahati. The fraud involves the Grihalakshmi Cooperative Society, which has allegedly swindled crores of rupees from the public through deceptive schemes.
The society, operating in areas like Azara, Dharapur, Garal, Bhattapara, and Mirza, reportedly collected large sums from thousands of people via agents who visited homes. Offering loans at low-interest rates, the society enticed customers with promises of more returns through weekly, monthly, and annual installments. However, when deposits matured, customers were left empty-handed, with the financial institution refusing to respond to their requests for payment.
One victim, who approached the society's founder, Jiten Deka, for repayment, received no response. The victim shared her experience: “On December 12, 2023, my policy matured. Indrani (the director) told me she would pay in two installments, but after some months, she became rude and asked why I was concerned, claiming my money wasn't running away. Many customers have lodged complaints about her behavior. We need our money, and if necessary, Indrani should sell her two kidneys or land to repay us.”
Another victim, whose policy matured in October 2022, expressed frustration, saying, “Indrani hasn’t paid my money. I don’t want any interest, but at least pay the principal amount.”
Based on complaints from multiple victims, it has been alleged that Indrani Das, the director of Grihalakshmi- Cooperative Society, embezzled crores of rupees.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, senior officials from Azara police and the West Police District launched an investigation, leading to the detention of Indrani Das and the seizure of several items from the financial institution.
Azara police have also arrested Jiten Deka, the founder of Grihalakshmi Cooperative Society, and the interrogation is ongoing.