Assam CM Vows Cabinet Review of Online Trading Scams Post Borah Couple's Arrest

On Thursday morning, media reports confirmed that the Assam Police's Special Task Force (STF) had apprehended the couple and handed them over to the Dibrugarh police. The duo was reportedly hiding at the Dibrugarh Gymkhana Club after going on the run following the arrest of scam-accused Bishal Phukan on September 2. Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh announced their capture via social media. The couple was presented before the Dibrugarh district and sessions judge's court, where police were granted custody for five days.