Assam CM Vows Cabinet Review of Online Trading Scams Post Borah Couple's Arrest

On Thursday morning, media reports confirmed that the Assam Police's Special Task Force (STF) had apprehended the couple and handed them over to the Dibrugarh police.
Following the arrest of the most wanted couple, Sumi Borah and Tarkik Borah, in connection with an online trading scam, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has declined further comments on the case.

However, he assured that the state cabinet will discuss measures to address such scams effectively on Friday.

Speaking to the media, CM Sarma said, “I don't think it's fair to talk about absconding accused, however, some decision in this regard will be taken in the cabinet tomorrow.”

Sumi Borah, who had been evading capture for nine days, released a video earlier on Wednesday stating her intention to surrender to the police. She dismissed the allegations against her as “baseless and fake” and cited media harassment as a source of mental distress.

On Thursday morning, media reports confirmed that the Assam Police's Special Task Force (STF) had apprehended the couple and handed them over to the Dibrugarh police. The duo was reportedly hiding at the Dibrugarh Gymkhana Club after going on the run following the arrest of scam-accused Bishal Phukan on September 2. Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh announced their capture via social media. The couple was presented before the Dibrugarh district and sessions judge's court, where police were granted custody for five days.

