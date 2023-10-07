Two Incidents Of Landslide In Separate Areas Reported In Guwahati

A massive landslide struck Guwahati city, specifically in Milan Nagar No. 2 of Hengrabari, as enormous rocks cascaded from a hillside on Friday night.
This tragic event resulted in three individuals sustaining severe injuries due to stone pelting.
Among the injured are two men and one woman, all of whom have been rushed to GMCH (Gauhati Medical College and Hospital) in critical condition for immediate medical attention.
Furthermore, a nearby house has been significantly impacted by the landslide.
This unfortunate incident highlights the pressing need for continued vigilance and safety measures in areas susceptible to such natural disasters.
In a similar instance, a landslide occurred in Kahilipara, specifically in Eastern Shanti Nagar, resulting in a house being buried under a mass of soil from the hillside.
The landslide also impacted a water tank, a well, and a wall situated atop the hill. Fortunately, in a stroke of luck, no injuries were reported in the incident.
This incident highlights the ongoing concerns related to landslides in hilly areas, emphasizing the importance of monitoring and preventive measures to ensure the safety of residents in such regions.
Authorities are likely to assess the situation and take necessary actions to mitigate further risks.