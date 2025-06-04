Assam Flood Update: Rising Rivers Flood Orang, Wildlife and Camps at Risk

A grim situation has unfolded at Assam’s Orang National Park as the rising waters of the Dhansiri, Pachnoi, and Brahmaputra rivers have triggered severe flooding across the sanctuary. Authorities report that nearly 40% of the park area is currently submerged, threatening both wildlife and forest infrastructure.
The floodwaters have entered deep into the park from the southern boundary, where the Brahmaputra, Dhansiri, and Pachnoi rivers converge. This has forced many animals to move toward higher, safer ground. However, forest officials continue to maintain round-the-clock vigil, braving the adverse conditions to safeguard wildlife from poaching threats.
Twelve forest camps within the park have been submerged. In camps such as Kharachali and Balicamp, water levels have reportedly risen up to seven feet. Despite the deluge, forest personnel are patrolling the area by boats, especially to protect vulnerable species like the one-horned rhinoceros.
Sources indicate that the water level in the Dhansiri River surged dramatically from yesterday, flooding several camps on the eastern side of the park. The park’s frontline staff remain on high alert, working tirelessly to protect both animals and forest assets during this challenging period.
