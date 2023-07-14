Mastermind Behind PMFBY Scam Nabbed In Guwahati

Guwahati police on Friday arrested the mastermind behind the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) scam from city’s Hatigaon area.
The accused mastermind, identified as Dilowar Hussain, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the PMFBY scam where crores of rupees was fraudulently withdrawn that was allotted for the beneficiaries of the scheme.
Police also seized 521 ATM cards, fingerprint machine and a swipe machine from his possession.
Sources said that the accused allegedly siphoned off crores of rupees from the PMFYB funds in the name of fake beneficiaries created using forged documents.
A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered against the accused.
An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.
Earlier in April, Assam police busted a huge racket involved in the fraudulent withdrawal of PMFYB funds to the tune of Rs 60 lakhs from 20 different fake beneficiaries in Morigaon district.
An operation was conducted at the SBI Customer Service Point (CSP) located at Boribazar market belonging to one Jiabur Rahman S and run by Motiur Rahman. Upon searching, the police recovered 227 numbers SBI Account Passbook, 460 numbers of SBI ATM Cards, 24 numbers of HDFC ATM Cards, 26 numbers of Registers having a record of Bank account holders, One Desktop Computer Set and some PAN cards and AADHAR cards.
The police said that Rupees 24,522 was credited to thousands of PMFBY claimants on April 5 2023. Immediately Rs 60 lakhs were withdrawn from 240 accounts of the beneficiaries.