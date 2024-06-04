"May Soon Be Heading Out...": Assam CM On BJP MLA Praising Gaurav Gogoi

As the results around the nation went against presumptions, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma could not help but feel let down by party MLA Mrinal Saikia over his congratulatory message for opposition candidate Gaurav Gogoi.
Against all odds, the INDI Alliance performed exceptionally well across the nation even though they did not secure the majority mark. In Assam, the Congress secured big wins in BJP territories as Gaurav Gogoi's victory in Jorhat emerged as a huge talking point. The Congress managed to win three seats - Dhubri, Jorhat, and Nagaon, against expectations of the party doing poorly in the state.
In the wake of Gaurav Gogoi's win, BJP MLA from Assam's Khumtai congratulated him and praised the nature of the win. Taking to X, Saikia wrote, "Special congratulations to @GauravGogoiAsm for your amazing win. This result is very significant in Jorhatmany ways.The outcome proved that- Money,Big Publicity, Over Doses of Leaders and Arrogant Speeches does not always help to win elections."
However, this did not go down well with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who expressed doubts over Saikia's future with the BJP. Sarma said that the Khumtai MLA may soon be heading through the exit door.
Addressing reporters at the BJP headquarters in Guwahati today, the Assam CM said, "I think MLA Mrinal Saikia will not be with the BJP for much long. Instead of congratulating PM Modi, he is wishing Gaurav Gogoi."
He said, "Just as so many Congress leaders joined the BJP in Assam, some of our leaders will also join them."
Meanwhile, Sarma also spoke about senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's apparent attack on him saying that it will help his recognition grow on the national stage.
"Jairam Ramesh's attack on me will only help in increasing my recognition throughout the country. At the national level, along with me, people will also come to know about Assam. No chief minister of Assam has ever been targetted like this before, " Sarma added.