"Money, Arrogant Speeches Dont Win Elections": BJP MLA Praises Gaurav Gogoi's Jorhat Win

In a heartwarming display of bipartisanship, Mrinal Saikia, a BJP MLA from Khumtai, extended his congratulations to Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi for his impressive victory in the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday, throwing aside political differences.
Saikia's congratulations come as quite a surprise, as he boldly challenges the conventional belief that money, grand publicity, and arrogant speeches always guarantees success in elections. This statement is particularly noteworthy, considering the reference to factors like money and publicity that are typically associated with the ruling party of any state, or so to speak.
Taking to X, Saikia expressed, "Special congratulations to GauravGogoiAsm for your amazing win. This result is very significant in Jorhatmany ways.The outcome proved that- Money,Big Publicity, Over Doses of Leaders and Arrogant Speeches does not always help to win elections.."
In response, Gaurav Gogoi graciously thanked the MLA and acknowledged the political differences between them, simultaneously the mutual respect they hold for each other. "Thank you @Mrinal_MLA dangoriya. We may belong to opposite ends of the political spectrum, but I appreciate your dedication to the people of Khumtai, especially during times of floods, and your passion for agro-tourism," Gogoi replied to Saikia's post on X.