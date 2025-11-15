MBRS Hosts CBSE Regional Science Exhibition 2025 Showcasing STEM Innovations

Miles Bronson Residential School (MBRS), Borjhar, Guwahati, is hosting the CBSE Regional Science Exhibition 2025 at the AnuChandra Auditorium and Multi-Sports Complex. The two-day event brings together students from 44 schools across Guwahati and the Northeast under the theme “STEM for Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

In his opening address, MBRS founder and Principal Dr. Nripen Kumar Dutta stressed the importance of developing a scientific temperament among students through practical, experiential learning. He highlighted that preparing projects fosters inquiry, innovation, and creativity among children. Dr. Dutta also linked the event to Children’s Day, commemorating the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, who laid the foundation for India’s premier institutions like the IITs, AIIMS, and the Indian Institute of Science, now globally recognised centres of excellence.

Chief Guest Shri Sandeep Tandon, Regional Officer of the CBSE Regional Office in Guwahati, applauded the innovative exhibits, which covered topics such as sustainable agriculture, waste management and alternatives to plastics, green energy, emerging technologies, recreational mathematical modelling, health and hygiene, and water conservation.

The top projects from this exhibition will advance to the CBSE National Science Exhibition, scheduled for January 2026.

Ms. Neha Dutta, Director of Operations and Students’ Welfare at MBRS, extended her best wishes to all participants and lauded the creative and commendable work displayed by the students.

The event showcases the Northeast’s young scientific talent and reinforces the importance of STEM education in shaping a self-reliant and developed India.

Also Read: Women’s Empowerment Takes Centre Stage at Nandinii 2025 Opening