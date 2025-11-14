Women’s Empowerment Takes Centre Stage at Nandinii 2025 Opening

“The power of a woman is like the sun—radiant and life-giving—and her mind must remain calm like the moon.” With these words, former MP Queen Oja set the tone for the inaugural ceremony of Nandinii 2025, organised by Pratidin Events and Stoic Studio at the Ganesh Mandir Indoor Stadium in Khanapara. Her speech celebrated women’s inherent strength and called upon them to pursue their passions with sincerity, for “success becomes inevitable when a woman is committed to the work she loves.”

Queen Oja praised the efforts of the Pratidin Group for consistently working toward the empowerment of women across Assam. She also lauded Smitakshi B. Goswami, Managing Director of Pratidin Media Network, for stepping into public service at a young age. “Despite studying abroad, she returned to Assam, and through reading Assamese newspapers and engaging with the society here, she has mastered the language and continues to contribute immensely to our community. Her work is truly commendable,” Oja said.

The inauguration witnessed the presence of Mira Borthakur, President of the Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress, who delivered a sharp and thought-provoking address.

“It is not difficult to produce something. What truly matters is whether the product finds a good market,” she said, highlighting the core challenge faced by Assamese artisans and micro-entrepreneurs.

She pointed out that Assamese weavers produce exquisite gamosas, yet they often fail to secure the right market for their craft. Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, she reminded the audience that “Assamese people dream through their looms,” and stressed that the government must intervene to take this dream onto international platforms.

“For women to gain control over fields and markets, the government must take serious initiative,” she said. Borthakur added that behind every successful woman stands a supportive family, emphasising the need for communities to uplift women at every step.

“Nandinii is bringing together women entrepreneurs from across the state and giving them a marketplace. This is a remarkable initiative by the Pratidin Group,” she said.

Experts Applaud Pratidin’s Efforts

NEHHDC advisor Dr. Shriparna Baruah, participating in the ceremony, said that Pratidin’s continued efforts have meaningfully supported women in advancing their businesses and ambitions.

Food critic and writer Jyoti Das noted that Smitakshi B. Goswami’s vision has created a powerful platform where women from different ages and backgrounds can meet, learn from each other, and grow together.

“This space allows women to know each other’s journeys and build a sense of collective strength,” she said.

The event also saw the presence of veteran actress Madhurima Choudhury, pediatrician Dr. Garima Saikia, and dietician Sweta Himmat Singh, all of whom expressed gratitude to the Pratidin Group for creating opportunities for women entrepreneurs.

Marking Children’s Day, Aadhyashree Upadhyay, winner of Super Dancer Chapter 5, graced the ceremony as the Chief Guest. She performed a special dance tribute to the late Zubeen Garg, adding a heartfelt emotional moment to the event.

Nandinii Souvenir Released

A commemorative souvenir of Nandinii 2025 was unveiled in the presence of all distinguished guests. Concluding the ceremony, Director Smitakshi B. Goswami extended her heartfelt gratitude to everyone who made the event’s opening day a grand success.